Woman’s body on Goa beach: 5 months on, case to be probed as murder

Police said on Saturday they will now investigate afresh the death of a 19-year-old woman, whose body was found at a popular beach in north Goa, as suspected murder instead of drowning as previously believed.

The body of the 19-year-old woman was found at Calangute beach on August 12 last year — a day after she was reported missing by her family.

It was originally recorded as “unnatural death”, suspected to be case of drowning and possible suicide attempt.

For the last five months, the woman’s family, activists and several political leaders have demanded that her death be treated as murder as the body was found in a state of undress. The woman’s father also gave a written complaint to the police, demanding a murder probe into the matter.

However, police had said there was no indication of sexual assault or violence in the post-mortem report.

On Saturday, superintendent of police (North Goa) Shobhit Saksena confirmed the woman’s death will now be investigated as a case of murder.

Senior police officials said the case was reviewed by and it was decided to relook at the evidence and start a murder investigation.

A fresh FIR under Section 302 (murder) was registered in the case on December 28, 2021, and a team led by the police inspector of Calangute Police Station will carry out the robe.

The woman’s death in August triggered protests in the state. Days after her body was found, hundreds participated in a candlelight vigil in Aldona, south Goa, demanding justice for her.

The Opposition too targeted the BJP-led government over the law and order in the state.

GFP legislation Vijai Sardesai, who has previously raised the issue, reacted to the recent developments, saying on Twitter: “The police should be made accountable for this failure.”