Will crack down on drunk driving, illegal massage parlours in state: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that his government will crack down on drunk driving in the state and soon there will be checks in the state after 10 pm. The announcement comes days after three men from Belagavi died in a road accident in Mapusa.

“Eight days back three youths from Belagavi died on the spot in an accident that took place early in the morning at 4 am. To stop drunk driving, there will be strict alcohol meter checking after 10 pm. We are thinking of bringing about reforms in our Police Act to crack down completely on drunk driving. Nobody will be able to drink and drive, which will be a safety measure for themselves.”

He said that his government will also crack down on illegal massage parlours. “We will take action against illegal massage parlours. I have already instructed the police department that all illegal massage parlours will be shut down from tomorrow. Only those who have a spa license and beauty parlour license, those who are registered with the health, police and tourism department, will be allowed to run. In Ayurvedic panchakarma centres, massage parlours, there should be Ayurvedic practitioners.”

Sawant visited the Calangute beach, a popular tourist draw on Sunday, took stock of security concerns in the area, and interacted with lifeguards and traffic police. He said, “I have given additional instructions for the safety of tourists coming into the state. We will be continuously monitoring and there will be additional coastal and traffic police force. Whether it is cases of prostitution, touts, hawkers, there will be strict action against such activities and they will not be allowed here. Those who promote such activities will be arrested. We are bringing about reforms and amendments in the Tourism Act also and the home department’s Policing Act also. We are coming up with an App where tourists can register their complaints and the police can take action.”

He said that on World Environment Day, he wanted to assure tourists from all over the world that Goa was a safe tourist destination. Sawant visited the coastal belt of North Goa on Sunday with Shobhit Saksena, Superintendent of Police, North Goa, after media reports of rising crimes in the state.