Whoever wins Goa wins Lok Sabha polls: Chidambaram

Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that the party that wins the Goa Assembly polls goes on to win the general elections.

“There is no doubt about it. We won Goa election in 2007, we won Parliament election 2009. In 2012 we lost the Goa election, in 2014 we lost the Parliament election. This time we are determined to win Goa and then win India,” Chidambaram, senior AICC election observer to Goa, told party workers.

Speaking at a block Congress meet in Siolim, Chidambaram said the defections that took place in 2017 will never be repeated.

“We may forgive them (defectors)… but we will never forget the betrayal. They will never have a place in the Congress party in the future….We must put an end to that shameful chapter. I apologise for what happened in 2017. I am deeply sorry. But we are determined that it will never happen again,” he said.

Will give ‘alternative’ to Goa by Diwali: GFP

Panaji: Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Monday took potshots at the Congress, saying if the principal opposition party in the state was not willing to bring the opposition together, his party would step in to give Goa the political alternative to the BJP it needs.

“If the principal opposition does not want to do it (bring opposition parties together), we will take the lead and by Dussehra, Diwali, we will bring the alternative to Goa,” Sardesai said.