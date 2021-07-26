WATCH LIVE: Free electricity? Delhi, Goa power ministers debate the policy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month announced during a visit to Goa that if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power in the state, the government would provide up to 300 units of electricity free per month to all residents of Goa.

Is this feasible in the state of Goa? The current BJP Power Minister Nilesh Cabral does not think so. Cabral, further, said he would debate the Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain on the policy currently in place in Delhi.

Watch the Goa power debate LIVE here:

During his visit to the state, Kejriwal announced four “guarantees”. Kejriwal also promised to waive all the old electricity bills if his party gets a chance to govern the state.

“Every family will get up to 300 units of electricity free per month. We will start on a clean slate. Once the AAP government is formed in Goa, 87 percent of consumers will start getting a zero electricity bill,” he told a press conference on the last day of his two-day visit to Goa.

Cabral, reacting to Kejriwal’s announcement, said it appeared as if the poll promise of 300 units of free monthly electricity to domestic consumers was not for the people of Goa, but perhaps intended for those from Delhi who have second, third and fourth homes in the state.