Uproar in Goa House over ‘plastic eggs’

Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo on Tuesday walked into Goa Assembly with three eggs in a packet and held it up on the House floor as evidence that “plastic eggs” were being sold in the market. As he demanded a probe, CM Manohar Parrikar kept repeating, “there cannot be a plastic egg”.

Parrikar, however, assured the House that he will get the eggs examined. “I will get it checked with all laboratories. We will send one to the Centre also,” he said. “I have done engineering and I am a student of science. I can tell you positively… It cannot be (made of plastic)… I can bet on it.”

He later told the Assembly, “If one can really create a plastic egg, then he is equivalent to God… This is a total hoax being played on poor people and people who do not understand.”

“When someone says ‘plastic egg’, it means there is a defect in our education system. I blame the education system and because I am education minister, I have to take part blame. Common sense tells me that economically too, it is not a viable activity.”

At evening, Parrikar tabled a report by state FDA, saying an egg alleged to be a “plastic egg” had tested negative.

