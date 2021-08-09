Under PM Modi, 11 women ministers, daughters winning medals for India: BJP Mahila Morcha president says in Goa

“Whenever our Prime Minister contemplates launching a new initiative, he thinks about women empowerment. Under his government, we have 11 women ministers in the Central cabinet." said Vanathi Srinivasan

BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan said on Sunday, “Whenever our Prime Minister contemplates launching a new initiative, he thinks about women empowerment. Under his government, we have 11 women ministers in the Central cabinet. Our daughters are winning medals for this country.”

Addressing the BJP Goa Mahila Morcha State Executive at Gomantak Maratha Samaj in Panaji on Sunday, she also said, “We speak about 33 percent reservation to women but when we work strongly and contribute largely to the party, this 33 percent is not just limited to this point. Party won’t see if it’s a man or a woman candidate. Ultimately, the party looks for a winnable candidate, ” Srinivasan said.

Asking members of the Mahila Morcha to take lead in issues pertaining to women, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that female voters in Goa outnumber the male voters. “In Goa, 52 percent female voters and male voters are 48 percent,” Sawant said.

BJP Goa President Sadanand Tanavade, Mahila Morcha State Incharge Sulakshana Sawant and its President Sheetal Naik among “hundreds of women karyakartas” present at the gathering, the BJP said in a statement.

All India General Secretary of the BJP Mahila Morcha Sukhpreet Kaur also appreciated Goa government’s efforts in controlling the COVID-19 situation within one week unlike struggles by Delhi and Maharashtra governments. “It is a proud moment that Goa controlled the pandemic within one week. We all know what was the situation in Delhi and Maharashtra wherein the respective governments couldn’t control the pandemic for at least two months,” she said.