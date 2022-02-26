Ukrainians in Goa gather in solidarity with compatriots

A GROUP of Ukraine nationals residing in Goa gathered in Panaji on Friday for a peaceful protest in solidarity with their countrymen back home facing attack by Russia. A group of about 20 people held placards that read ‘Stand with Ukraine’ and ‘No war in Ukraine’. The group included both residents of Goa and Ukrainian tourists.

“We are asking the Indian government to help people who are stuck here and cannot go back. Requesting that the government supports them with visas and give refugee status to those who have nowhere to go; they don’t have a home anymore…,” said Yevhenia Marenych, who runs an entertainment company in Goa. Maryench who hails from Kharkiv said that her family members were in hiding, trying to protect themselves from bombs.

“Some people invaded our country and our people are suffering. We want peace and that is the only thing we are asking for. We need something more than sanctions. We need some concrete action,” said Mariia Skutova, who hails from Kyiv.

“Now, nobody can be safe in Ukraine. There is peace nowhere in Ukraine,” said Milena Mezhuieva from Kyiv, adding that a Russian tank had driven past her family’s car in Kyiv.