Two more tiger carcasses found in Goa, probe underway

Three days after a tiger carcass was found inside Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary in North Goa’s Sattari taluka, two more decomposed remains of the animal were discovered Tuesday night by villagers of Golvali in the same sub-district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

“The stench is how the carcasses were found. This makes it the second and third death,” said Chief Wildlife Warden Santosh Kumar. The first tiger carcass — 70 percent of the body decomposed, and with all its nails missing — was found on Sunday morning.

Soon after the wildlife authorities were alerted by the villagers, Kumar’s office made an urgent requisition to the central government for drone cameras to be made available at the earliest. “The camera traps earlier had recorded a tigress with two cubs. If two carcasses have been found, and with one being a case of poison death, we will need to see from high above if there are any more carcasses. This is very very unfortunate,” Kumar added.

By Wednesday morning, 30 of Kumar’s staff had formed teams and scrambled across the thick bushes of the ghats to hunt for any “stench of death”.

The last tiger survey by the Wildlife Institute of India had accounted for four adult tigers in Goa. While environmentalists have time and again pointed to “possibilities of more than four tigers” as the tiger corridor crosses Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary, the state government has not made any efforts to either look for more evidence or ensure better natural infrastructure for the tiger population to grow. This also comes after protests from the mining communities which have always cried foul of tigers encroaching mining pockets, said environmentalist Rajendra Kerkar.

Kumar claimed that despite the three deaths, the tiger numbers could be 4. “The tigress with her cubs was an addition pointed by cameras early in 2019. The two cubs couldn’t have been that old which means the census done in 2017 couldn’t have had them. So our official figure still is 4 adult tigers.”

After the carcasses was spotted on Tuesday night, it was found prudent to “seal the spot and ensure the forensics reached the spot at the first light”, said Kumar. In the morning, forest staff mapped an area of one square kilometer to look for any more casualties.

“The second and the third carcasses were found a rough distance of one kilometer,” said Kumar. The villagers have also, on their own, formed a small group and are looking for clues.

The Chief Minister had earlier asked for a probe which is also underway, with the state police now having intervened.

On Sunday, after the first carcass was found, a probe was initiated, with the postmortem pointing to “inconclusive evidence”, though circumstantial evidence pointed to poisoning. In the vicinity were also remnants of two dead porcupines, making officials wonder if the tiger had attacked or eaten the porcupines — which could also have been poisoned. The other “crucial clue” raising the flag was all the ten nails of the tiger were missing.

The viscera of the tiger carcasses, officials say, holds the answers for the time and nature of death. The other carcass is equally decomposed, confirmed a villager at the spot.

The last time Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary was in the news for Goa asking for no water to be diverted to Karnataka from the Mhadei basin as it will directly impact the tiger and other animals in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary, apart from it being the lifeline of the state.

