Two held for stalking schoolgirls in Old Goa

Two men have been arrested for allegedly stalking three school girls in Old Goa near Panaji, police said Thursday. The accused, identified as Prasad Ghadi (22) and Anand Raimane (24), were arrested on Wednesday based on a complaint lodged by the headmaster of the school, Old Goa police inspector Jivba Dalvi said.

The complaint said that three persons were following the minor schoolgirls and asking them to have a personal interaction with them, he said.

“After getting the complaint, police immediately registered an offence under IPC section 354D (stalking) and section 8 of the Goa Children’s Act, 2003,” he said.

A team was formed to identify the accused. Based on the CCTV footage and inquiries made with the local residents, police zeroed in on the accused, Dalvi added.

While two of the men were immediately arrested, the third one, identified as Dinesh Chari, is still absconding, he said.