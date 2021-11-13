TMC appoints Mahua Moitra as party’s Goa in-charge ahead of Assembly polls

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday appointed MP Mahua Moitra as the in-charge of its Goa unit, ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

The TMC, as part of its national expansion plan, has jumped into the electoral battle in Goa and has decided to contest the election on its own.

Thanking Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the opportunity, Moitra tweeted, “looking forward to doing my very best”

Earlier in the day, the party nominated former chief minister of Goa and newly appointed national vice-president Luizinho Faleiro to the Rajya Sabha. Faleiro had quit the Congress and also resigned as an MLA on September 29.

The party has named its campaign for the 2022 polls in Goa, ‘Goenchi Navi Sakal’ (Goa’s New Dawn), and has pressed in leaders like Derek O’Brien, Babul Supriyo and Sougata Roy to strengthen the organisation.

Last month, it had welcomed tennis legend Leander Paes into the party as well.