TMC “very serious” about contesting polls in Goa; in talks with leaders from Congress, BJP, civil society

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) that has stepped into the election arena in Goa is preparing to contest all 40 assembly seats in the state and has no plans for an alliance so far, political sources said. Legislative assembly elections in the coastal state are expected to take place in February-March next year.

While speculation was rife over a senior Congress leader from Goa joining the TMC months ahead of the polls, TMC sources said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been in talks with political leaders not only from the Congress but also from the BJP and members of the civil society. Senior leaders of the TMC including a few MPs and MLAs are expected to be stationed in Goa for about five months in the run up to the assembly polls. The party is expected to announce its plans in October.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien, who arrived in Goa on Friday, said, “Whatever we do in Goa will be for, of and by the people of Goa.”

The party has said that it will not follow a “high command culture” like the Congress or the BJP but let Goans coming on board decide the course they want to take in the state.

A team from political strategist Prashant Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), has been assessing the political situation in Goa for about three months. The political advocacy group that advised the TMC ahead of the legislative assembly polls in Bengal will also continue to work with the TMC in Goa. The party has also launched its Goa pages on social media.

Political sources said that the TMC is “very serious” about contesting elections in the state with an eye on expanding its national footprint. The party is aiming at making gains in states like Goa and Tripura to strengthen Banerjee’s position as a national leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most formidable opponent in the country.

The ruling BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena and now, the TMC will be in the poll fray in Goa, in addition to regional parties like Goa Forward Party and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.