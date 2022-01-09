scorecardresearch
TMC says AAP also part of anti-BJP space in Goa

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “AAP is also part of the anti-BJP space. We may not have added AAP to the tweet (on Friday) but have included them in this. There is no problem.”

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
January 9, 2022 3:05:09 am
A day after she hinted at attempts to forge an opposition alliance in Goa, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday said defeating BJP is “most important”, and “Our ego will not stand in the way of anybody”.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “I think Congress is capable of defeating BJP but if any party wishes to support Congress, why should I say no? Let us see what the official offer is.”

