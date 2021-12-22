TMC not even in race for Goa polls: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was “not even in the race” in the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Goa.

Kejriwal, who held his first political rally in Panaji on Tuesday, was asked why he had spared the TMC when he attacked the BJP, the Congress and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in his speech. Kejriwal replied, “It is you (media) that is giving the TMC so much importance. According to me, the TMC does not have even 1 per cent vote share. They came to Goa three months ago. Democracy does not function like this. In democracy, you have to put in hard work, you have to work among the people. In your view, the TMC may be important but I don’t think the TMC is even in the race.”

He said he did not feel the need to mention the TMC in his address and added, “Why should I? They are not even in the race. There are 1,350 (political) parties in the country, should I mention everyone?”

The Goa TMC tweeted later on Wednesday, “We firmly believe in WORKING FOR PEOPLE AND STANDING BESIDE THEM through thick & thin. Those indulging in election forecasting & vote share predictions are simply reflecting their political immaturity and desperation. Let the people of Goa decide who should be taken seriously! (sic)”

Kejriwal was speaking at a press conference to announce his “sixth guarantee” ahead of the assembly polls in Goa expected to be held in February next year.

“In the last 60 years, the Congress ruled for 27 years and the BJP and the MGP ruled for 15 years. Besides doing corruption, they haven’t done anything for the state. If we are voted to power, the AAP will give the first corruption-free government in the state and this is Kejriwal’s sixth guarantee to Goans,” Kejriwal said, adding, “Not a single rupee would be allowed to be siphoned off. There will be zero tolerance towards corruption in Goa.”

Appealing to the people of Goa to vote for the AAP, he said, “At least try us out.” He said that the people of Goa had given several opportunities to the Congress, the BJP and the MGP and they should now give an opportunity to the AAP.

Kejriwal claimed that despite having an annual state budget of Rs 22,000 crore, funds are not utilised for the development of Goa because of corruption. Taking a swipe at the BJP, he said that the cabinet of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is full of “gems”.

On December 5, in an interview to a television channel in Goa, Kejriwal had said, “The TMC has no chance. Coming just three months before the election is like insulting the people of a city. You should have worked at least two to five years with the people.”