The Storyteller and the Tree

On February 18, 2019, Rodricks began a campaign on social media, with an old photograph. On February 18, 2019, Rodricks began a campaign on social media, with an old photograph.

FOR nearly a year, Wendell Rodricks fought relentlessly to save six iconic mango trees, at Colvale, his ancestral village in north Goa. He used words, visuals and everything in the book to stop them from being axed to make way for road expansion. The trees stood strong, on the shoulders of campaigners like Rodricks, their canopies spread wide — hosting birds and wild flora.

On February 18, 2019, he began a campaign on social media, with an old photograph. It read: “Save Goa’s 200 year old trees: Say no highway through Colvale”. By the end of the month, there were 4,500 signatures, Goans from all over the world had responded to his call. “It’s coming so fast, it will drown the canopies. It’s everything Goa,” he said of the National Highway 17, whose construction was spread between two nodes, Patradevi and Karaswada. He recalled how in the ’90s, with his father, he managed to protect the mango trees from an earlier highway construction, getting the engineers to redesign paths and make roads around the trees.

In an interview to The Indian Express in 2019, he said, “In the olden days, when you took the ship from Goa to Bombay or returned by road, one always had to cross them. We used to see foxes beneath these trees. In the mornings, one could hear all kinds of birds. These trees are the barometers of our memory.”

The canopies though did fall. The trees were axed on the midnight of December 18 last year. On Thursday, those who reach Colvale for Rodricks’ funeral will cross the site where these trees once stood. They are gone and so is their storyteller.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.