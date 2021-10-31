Can’t let remote controlled govt rule in Goa: Tejasvi Surya

The BJP has a lot at stake in the coming legislative Assembly elections in Goa, said BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Tejasvi Surya while addressing the workers of the youth wing in Goa on Saturday.

“We cannot let Mamata Begum enter the land of Parashuram and the land of Shivaji Maharaj. We cannot let copycat IIT engineers into the land of the original IIT chief minister (Manohar Parrikar) for the nation, we cannot allow governments which will be remote controlled from Kolkata or from Delhi come to Goa,” he said.

During her three-day visit to Goa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that TMC stood for Temple, Mosque and Church. Surya said, “I want to correct the meaning of the TMC. TMC stands for terrorism, mafia and corruption.” He said the Congress, AAP and the TMC had nothing to offer Goan people and their leaders were just political tourists. “In Goa, they have no leader, no cadre, no voter and no future,” he said.

Further attacking the TMC, he said Goa’s culture was about harmony and no one got killed here for their political ideology.

With PTI inputs