Tar balls are made of oil discharged from Bombay High: Goa minister

The tar balls that make an appearance every year across Goa’s sea front have been found to be oil discharged from Bombay High, Goa Environment Minister Nilesh Cabral said Thursday.

Cabral said his ministry has written to the Union Ministry for Environment and Forests asking for a policy-level probe and assistance in handling the phenomenon as it directly affects the environment and livelihoods in case of a tourism-dependent state.

“We have tracked down the source after studying the phenomenon. We have written to the MoEF and we hope the Central Ministry will study our findings before taking measures to address the issue,” he told reporters.

The tar balls remain have had had a grave impact on tourism since the residue takes months to clean. The smell and sight have been found to have impacted footfall across select beaches in the north, where its now become a common phenomenon.

