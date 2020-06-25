Students posted ‘morphed images’ of teachers online: Goa school files complaint

In May, teachers in Goa were given tutorials on using online portals to reach students in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) In May, teachers in Goa were given tutorials on using online portals to reach students in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

A prominent school based in Panaji approached the police on Wednesday with a complaint that some students allegedly put up “demeaning” morphed images of teachers, clicked during online classes, on social media sites.

The school has suspended all live recordings and recorded sessions for Thursday and will now admit students into Zoom study sessions only after they give written applications. The school management has also asked parents to monitor children’s online activities and study sessions.

In a statement issued to parents and teachers, the school management wrote, “…a few students have shown disrespect by using social media platform like Instagram in a demeaning manner. Teachers’ faces have been clicked during Zoom classes as well as from recorded sessions and morphed into unacceptable and demeaning images and uploaded on Instagram.”

Confirming that the school had contacted them, SP, Crime Branch, Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday, “For now, we have been intimated and will meet the school authorities tomorrow to take the details. They have written to us through our online complaints portal. We will probe the allegations.”

One of the complaints states that students were found to have mutilated “power point presentations and passing disrespectful comments”. Teachers are very demoralised and disheartened at this behaviour of the students, the statement reads.

In May, teachers in Goa were given tutorials on using online portals to reach students in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd