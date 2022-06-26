scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 25, 2022
Speak to anti-govt NGOs, Goa CM tells industry

Speaking at the 114th AGM of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Pramod Sawant said the government spends a lot of time and money on litigation, which comes in the way of infrastructure projects.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
June 26, 2022 1:49:07 am
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (File photo)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday urged the state’s industrialists to sit across the table and talk to “anti-government NGOs” that, he said, are opposed to infrastructure projects.

Speaking at the 114th AGM of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sawant said the government spends a lot of time and money on litigation, which comes in the way of infrastructure projects. “If we want to be developed, we need to sit across the table with such NGOs,” Sawant said. “You can take the initiative and talk to them. If we talk to them, they say the government is criticising us. Somebody needs to talk to them…. What are their problems? We don’t want to cause environmental destruction. We are ready to talk. That’s why I say that someone needs to start talking to these anti-establishment NGOs.”

He said: “We want to do a lot of things. But who opposes them? It’s the anti-industry NGOs, the anti-government NGOs…”

