South Western Railway commissions double tracking project in Goa

The South Western Railway (SWR) on Sunday commissioned the doubling of the 15.2-km railway line between Sanvordem-Chandorgoa-Margao in South Goa. “As part of doubling, Non interlocking work has been completed at Sanvordem, Chandorgoa and Madgaon,” the SWR said in a statement on Sunday.

The doubling of the railway track is among the three linear projects in Goa opposed by environmentalists in the state.

Preparatory works began on September 25 and the pre non-interlocking work was taken up on October 3, officials said.

SWR general manager Sanjeev Kishore said that commissioning of this double line will improve train mobility in the section as the trains need not wait for crossing.

Raising serious environmental concerns, the Supreme Court’s Central Empowerment Committee (CEC) had in April shot down the key rail expansion project. These projects were cleared by the Centre last year despite red-flags being raised at various levels. The matter is, however, yet to be heard by the Supreme Court.