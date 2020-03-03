Goa: Family of four found dead, cops suspect suicide

According to DYSP Edwin Colaco, while the body of Sahu was found hanging, the other three were found in the bedroom, rested on the floor. (Representational Image) According to DYSP Edwin Colaco, while the body of Sahu was found hanging, the other three were found in the bedroom, rested on the floor. (Representational Image)

THE bodies of family of four— including two minors were recovered in south Goas’s Khorlim in Mapusa town early morning at 10 am after a relative found them unresponsive to repeated door knocks, police said.

The four have been identified as Kolhapur natives, settled in Goa for over five years — Sahu Dhumale (45), Kavita Dhumale (40) their son Paras (9) and three-year-old son Sairaj.

According to DYSP Edwin Colaco, while the body of Sahu was found hanging, the other three were found in the bedroom, rested on the floor. Prima facie police have confirmed it looks like a financial crisis, but a probe is now on to figure the exact trigger.

By noon, the bodies were sent for inquest with the police awaiting reports on the manner in which the wife and the children might have died.

“The police have found a suicide note and the contents are being analysed. We will not jump to any conclusions but we will analyse the contents of the note. If investigations are required to be carried out in any particular direction, then it certainly will be,” Colaco said, without divulging details of the note. However, he added, “There is a mention of (financial stress), and the note mentions the drastic step was taken (due to that) but there are other things (reasons) also, that the note contains. We have to analyse the note in other contexts too.”

According to police, the panchnama has sketched the placements of the three bodies, including the minors, on the floor, with no physical injuries on any of them.

