scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Sonali Phogat ‘murder’: ‘Curlies’ restaurant at Goa’s Anjuna beach back in limelight after 14 years

Sonali Phogat;s death, earlier suspected to have been caused by a heart attack, is now being treated as a murder and two of her associates have been arrested by the Anjuna police.

'Curlies' restaurant at Anjuna beach in Goa had hit the headlines during investigations into the death of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling in 2008. (Facebook/@ goacurlies)

The restaurant on Goa’s famous Anjuna beach, where Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat had visited before coming back to her hotel and complaining of uneasiness, was in the limelight 14 years ago when a British teenager had died.

Sonali Phogat (42) had visited ‘Curlies’ restaurant on Monday night and was brought dead to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district from her hotel on August 23 morning.

Also Read |Goa Police register murder case in Sonali Phogat death, post mortem finds ‘many blunt injuries’

Her death, earlier suspected to have been caused by a heart attack, is now being treated as a murder and two of her associates have been arrested by the Anjuna police.

The restaurant had hit the headlines during investigations into the death of British teenager Scarlett Eden Keeling in 2008.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0

The mother of Keeling had then claimed her daughter said she had visited ‘Curlies’ just before coming to the place where she was sexually assaulted and left to die on the beach.

“From the evidence on record it appeared that Scarlett Keeling was taken to Curlies prior to her arrival at the Lui’s Shack where she finally died,” advocate Vikram Varma, a lawyer who represented the deceased’s mother, Fiona Mackeown, told PTI on Thursday.

He said the evidence also revealed “she could have already been intoxicated with dangerous narcotics prior to arriving at Lui’s Shack.” Now, the restaurant is again in news following the death of Sonali Phogat, who hailed from Hisar in Haryana and found fame on TikTok, the popular video hosting service now banned in India.

Advertisement

Sonali Phogat’s nephew Mohinder Phogat has claimed she was taken to Curlies by the two arrested accused, Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, on the fateful night.

Also Read |Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart check up done

“She was told there is a man from Haryana who is working in Curlies whom they wanted to meet,” he said. Mohinder Phogat said Sonali Phogat went straight to her hotel room from Curlies before being taken to the hospital the next morning.

After arriving at the hotel, the 42-year-old Haryana politician had complained of uneasiness, he said.

Advertisement

When contacted, the owner of Curlies, Edwin Nunes, confirmed Sonali Phogat had come to his restaurant along with others. “No one from our staff knew them. They were like normal customers for us,” he said. Nunes said he was questioned by the Goa police over Sonali Phogat’s presence at his restaurant after her death.

“I have told the police they were just like any other customers to us,” he added.

Sonali Phogat had arrived in Goa on August 22 accompanied by her assocites Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi. The Goa Police on Thursday pressed a charge of murder against the two associates after a post-mortem report mentioned there were “multiple blunt force injuries” on the body of Sonali Phogat.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 08:38:30 am
Next Story

Shreya Dhanwanthary wants to do ‘fun, ridiculous’ roles: ‘People think I am quite serious’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
Disqualify Hemant Soren as MLA over mining lease, EC tells Gov

Disqualify Hemant Soren as MLA over mining lease, EC tells Gov

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed
Delhi Confidential

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed

Memorial for earthquake victims in China inspires project in Kutch

Memorial for earthquake victims in China inspires project in Kutch

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement