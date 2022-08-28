Sonali Phogat death: Will give case to CBI if required, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Sunday said that his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar has requested a CBI investigation in connection with the alleged murder of BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat.

“He wants CBI to take over after family members met him, and asked for same. I don’t have an issue with it. After all formalities today, if required, will give this case to CBI,” Sawant told news agency ANI.

Phogat’s family on Saturday met Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence and demanded a CBI probe into the actor’s murder.

Goa Police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug peddler and the owner of the restaurant and beach shack that Phogat had visited hours before she died. Phogat’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangvan and his aide Sukhwinder Singh have been charged with the 42-year-old actor’s murder and the police had said that they had given her an “obnoxious chemical substance” mixed in a drink.

CCTV footage from the restaurant had shown Phogat being escorted to the bathroom of the restaurant by one of the men accused of committing her murder.