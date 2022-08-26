Sonali Phogat’s assistant, his aide arrested for ‘murdering her using obnoxious chemical’

Goa Police on Friday arrested Sudhir Sangvan and Sukhwinder Singh on charges of allegedly committing the murder of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat (42) and said that the accused “intentionally gave the victim an obnoxious chemical substance in a liquid” hours before she died on the morning of August 23. While Sangvan was Phogat’s personal assistant, Singh is his aide.

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said Friday, “Based on witness statements, CCTV footage from the club, it was seen that Sudhir and Sukhwinder partied with the deceased, and videos show that a substance was forcefully given to the victim by one of the accused. When confronted with this, Singh and Sangvan confessed to the police that they intentionally gave the victim an obnoxious chemical in a liquid and made her drink it. Then she lost control and she was looked after (by the accused). Another shot shows she was given something in a liquid.”

According to officers, the “obnoxious substance” was mixed in a water bottle and Phogat was made to drink it. The police had registered an offence of murder on Thursday following a complaint filed by Sonali Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka, who accused Sangvan, and Singh of murdering his sister. The duo was detained by the police later on Thursday.

Bishnoi said Friday that they have been placed under arrest and would be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours.

Addressing the press at Anjuna police station, Bishnoi said that the police had recorded the statements of Sangvan and Singh before their arrest like it had recorded the statements of witnesses at the club that the three visited the previous night. “However, some people don’t tell the full truth at first,” said Bishnoi.

Giving an account of the hours preceding Phogat’s death, he added, “At 4.40 (am) when she was unable to control herself, the accused took her to the bathroom and then she spent two hours in the bathroom. The accused has given no explanation for this so far. When custodial interrogation will be conducted, we will find out what they did,” he said.

According to the Goa Police, the accused took Phogat from Curlies nightclub in Anjuna to their hotel Grand Leony. Bishnoi said that only chemical analysis would be able to identify the “drug” that was allegedly administered to Phogat and the police would find out during custodial interrogation where they had procured it from.

Bishnoi said that the motive of the accused behind eliminating Phogat is yet to be ascertained but a possible economic motive behind the crime was being investigated. “Right now I cannot say whether the motive is economic or political,” the IGP said.

The ‘Final/Provisional Cause of Death Certificate’ given by doctors from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Thursday had ‘reserved’ the cause of death “pending chemical analysis, histopathology and serological reports”. It had, however, stated that “there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body”. It stated that the manner of death “is for the investigation officer to ascertain.”

Bishnoi said that the blunt injuries mentioned in the post-mortem were not major injuries and could have been abrasions that Phogat suffered while she was being taken to the bathroom. He said that the evidence gathered so far did not show any sexual assault on the victim.