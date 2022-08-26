scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Sonali Phogat’s assistant, his aide arrested for ‘murdering her using obnoxious chemical’

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said that “Sudhir and Sukhwinder partied with the deceased, and videos show that a substance was forcefully given to the victim by one of the accused”.

Sonali Phogat, heart attackHaryana BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, died in Goa early on Tuesday. (Source: PR handout)

Goa Police on Friday arrested Sudhir Sangvan and Sukhwinder Singh on charges of allegedly committing the murder of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat (42) and said that the accused “intentionally gave the victim an obnoxious chemical substance in a liquid” hours before she died on the morning of August 23. While Sangvan was Phogat’s personal assistant, Singh is his aide.

Inspector General of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said Friday, “Based on witness statements, CCTV footage from the club, it was seen that Sudhir and Sukhwinder partied with the deceased, and videos show that a substance was forcefully given to the victim by one of the accused. When confronted with this, Singh and Sangvan confessed to the police that they intentionally gave the victim an obnoxious chemical in a liquid and made her drink it. Then she lost control and she was looked after (by the accused). Another shot shows she was given something in a liquid.”

According to officers, the “obnoxious substance” was mixed in a water bottle and Phogat was made to drink it. The police had registered an offence of murder on Thursday following a complaint filed by Sonali Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka, who accused Sangvan, and Singh of murdering his sister. The duo was detained by the police later on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

Bishnoi said Friday that they have been placed under arrest and would be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours.

Addressing the press at Anjuna police station, Bishnoi said that the police had recorded the statements of Sangvan and Singh before their arrest like it had recorded the statements of witnesses at the club that the three visited the previous night. “However, some people don’t tell the full truth at first,” said Bishnoi.

Also Read |Sonali Phogat’s family performs last rites of actress in Haryana’s Hisar

Giving an account of the hours preceding Phogat’s death, he added, “At 4.40 (am) when she was unable to control herself, the accused took her to the bathroom and then she spent two hours in the bathroom. The accused has given no explanation for this so far. When custodial interrogation will be conducted, we will find out what they did,” he said.

According to the Goa Police, the accused took Phogat from Curlies nightclub in Anjuna to their hotel Grand Leony. Bishnoi said that only chemical analysis would be able to identify the “drug” that was allegedly administered to Phogat and the police would find out during custodial interrogation where they had procured it from.

Advertisement
Also Read |Goa Police register murder case in Sonali Phogat death, post mortem finds ‘many blunt injuries’

Bishnoi said that the motive of the accused behind eliminating Phogat is yet to be ascertained but a possible economic motive behind the crime was being investigated. “Right now I cannot say whether the motive is economic or political,” the IGP said.

The ‘Final/Provisional Cause of Death Certificate’ given by doctors from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Thursday had ‘reserved’ the cause of death “pending chemical analysis, histopathology and serological reports”. It had, however, stated that “there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body”. It stated that the manner of death “is for the investigation officer to ascertain.”

Bishnoi said that the blunt injuries mentioned in the post-mortem were not major injuries and could have been abrasions that Phogat suffered while she was being taken to the bathroom. He said that the evidence gathered so far did not show any sexual assault on the victim.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:35:53 pm
Next Story

Barred for local residents, ex-Congress minister’s son uses pathway inside Karnataka sanctuary to reach his property

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Opinion | CJI Ramana's tenure had some highs, and many belied hopes

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking
Delhi Crime S2 review

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over govt school education

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
The impact of climate change on boreal forests
Digging Deep

The impact of climate change on boreal forests

When should I get tested if I have viral fever? Doctor answers

When should I get tested if I have viral fever? Doctor answers

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement