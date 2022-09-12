scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Sonali Phogat death: Goa govt to hand over probe to CBI

The decision comes days after a Goa Police team returned from Haryana after probing the allegations made by BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat’s family against the men charged with her murder.

Sonali Phogat died on August 23. Her family has been demanding a CBI probe into her alleged murder. (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Monday that his government had decided to hand over the investigation into the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sawant’s announcement comes about three weeks after Phogat’s death in Goa on August 23 and when the Goa Police was in the process of filing a charge sheet in the case.

Sawant, who holds the home portfolio, said, “People from there (Haryana) have continuously demanded that there should be a CBI investigation in the case of Sonali Phogat. Her daughter had also made this demand. We have full faith in our police and they have been investigating the case very well. They have also found good clues. But keeping people’s and her daughter’s continuous demand in mind, today we are handing the case over to the CBI. I will myself write a letter to the (Union) Home Minister to hand this case over to the CBI.”

The decision to let the CBI take over comes days after a team of the Goa Police returned from Haryana after carrying out an investigation into the allegations made by Phogat’s family against her personal assistant Sudhir Sangvan and Sukhwinder Singh, the two men charged with her murder.

Phogat, who arrived in Goa on August 22 with Sangvan and Singh, had visited the Curlies beach shack in Anjuna the same night. CCTV footage shows the accused making her drink out of a bottle. It was the police’s case that the accused had “forcefully” given Phogat an “obnoxious substance” which was later identified as methamphetamine.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementosPremium
Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...Premium
How an IPS officer used soft policing to crack down on illegal hooch dist...

Last week, after the team of officers of the Goa Police returned from Haryana, North Goa SP Shobhit Saksena had said, “The investigation is divided in a logical manner between three different IOs (investigating officers). We are going to collate the information and we are in the process of preparing a charge sheet.”

Asked whether the police had been able to ascertain the motive behind Phogat’s alleged murder, SP Saksena had said that it was under investigation. “We have found some angles that point towards a particular motive. We have covered all angles alleged by the family and we have investigated in all directions,” he had said.

Phogat’s death was first registered as an unnatural death by the Goa Police after it was reported by the St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna where she was taken on the morning of August 23. Subsequently, a case of murder was filed based on a complaint filed by her brother Rinku Dhaka accusing Sangvan and Singh of killing her. In Dhaka’s complaint, he had stated that Phogat had learnt that Sangvan was behind a theft of up to Rs 40 lakh in her house last year and was about to report him to the police on her return to Haryana. The family also alleged that Sangvan was after Phogat’s property.

Advertisement

Doctors had reserved the cause of death after a post-mortem was conducted on Phogat’s body on August 25. In the ‘Final/Provisional Cause of Death Certificate’ received by Phogat’s family, doctors from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at the Goa Medical College stated that the cause of death was reserved “pending chemical analysis, histopathology and serological reports”. It also stated that there are “multiple blunt force injuries over the body” and said that the manner of death was for the investigation officer to ascertain.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:19:12 pm
Next Story

#DelhiMetro trends on Twitter as technical snags disrupt services on Yellow Line, commuters express disappointment

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph
Asia Cup

Meet the real stars behind Sri Lanka’s amazing triumph

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger
Koffee with Karan 7

Anil Kapoor says 'sex' makes him feel younger

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors
In Hyderabad

Hostel warden held over sexual harassment complaints by 7 minors

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body
Hyderpora encounter

Supreme Court dismisses father's plea for handing over son's body

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium
After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru
Political Pulse

After deluge: BJP, Cong sling mud, but few clean hands in Bengaluru

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement