Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Sonali Phogat death: Goa CM Sawant open to handing over case to CBI if Haryana requests

A very good investigation has been done so far and a report would be sent to Haryana CM and DGP by Monday evening, said Pramod Sawant.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, NAS 2021, NASPramod Sawant said: “There will be a strict crackdown on drugs. This will not be allowed in Goa. (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the state Police has so far conducted a “very good” investigation into the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat and added that if Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar feels that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should investigate the case, his government would think about it.

Sawant, who holds the home portfolio, said: “The chief minister of Haryana spoke to me two days ago and he has taken all the information from me. Nobody will be spared in the Sonali Phogat case. I think a very good investigation has been done on the case so far. But if they (the Haryana government) still request that it should be given to the CBI, we will definitely think about it. By this evening, we will send a report of the investigation carried out so far to the chief minister and director general of police (DGP) of Haryana.”

So far, Phogat’s personal assistant Sudhir Sangvan and his aide Sukhwinder Singh have been arrested for allegedly killing her. A separate offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against three others, including the owner of the Curlies beach shack in Anjuna Edwin Nunes, an alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Rama Mandrekar, who was arrested Sunday.

Sawant said: “There will be a strict crackdown on drugs. This will not be allowed in Goa. The anti-narcotics cell will act even more vigilantly and the DGP will monitor this and keep me informed.”

Phogat, who arrived in Goa on August 22 with the two men now charged with her murder, had visited the popular Curlies beach shack in Anjuna. CCTV footage showed the accused making Phogat sip a drink out of a bottle. It also showed her being held and escorted towards the bathroom by one of the accused.

According to Goa Police, Sangvan and Sukhwinder had allegedly “forcefully” given Phogat an “obnoxious chemical substance” which was later identified as methamphetamine by the police.

Phogat was declared dead on the morning of August 23 at St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna.

On Sunday, a magistrate court remanded Nunes, Gaonkar and Mandrekar to five days in police custody. A day earlier, Sangvan and Singh were sent to ten days in police custody.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:19:11 pm
