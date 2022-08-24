scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Sonali Phogat’s death: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says police ‘seriously’ looking into the matter

“The Goa Police is seriously looking into the matter and a thorough investigation will be conducted. The Director General of Police is monitoring the investigation," Goa CM Pramod Sawant said.

Sonali Phogat was 42.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Wednesday a thorough investigation would be conducted into the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, who passed away in the coastal state the day before.

“The Goa Police is seriously looking into the matter and a thorough investigation will be conducted. The Director General of Police is monitoring the investigation. I have been informed by the DGP and doctors that based on preliminary findings, it looks like a cardiac arrest. The post-mortem report is awaited.”

On her family’s suspicion of foul play, he said, “The investigation is going on”.

Sonali Phogat, who arrived in Goa on August 22, was taken to St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna after she complained of uneasiness. However, she was declared dead when she was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The Anjuna Police Station has registered an unnatural death report.

Phogat’s body was sent to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim on Tuesday for a post-mortem examination. The police had requested the forensic department of the hospital to constitute a panel of doctors to conduct the post-mortem.

A two-member panel of doctors is expected to carry out the post-mortem exam Wednesday.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:23:07 pm
Vijay Deverakonda on breaking through the nepotistic Telugu industry: ‘Probably the single hardest thing I’ve done in my life’

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Watch: Maharashtra legislators come to blows outside state Assembly

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

The most massive known star may be smaller than we thought

Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

