Sonali Phogat’s death: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says police ‘seriously’ looking into the matter

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Wednesday a thorough investigation would be conducted into the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, who passed away in the coastal state the day before.
“The Goa Police is seriously looking into the matter and a thorough investigation will be conducted. The Director General of Police is monitoring the investigation. I have been informed by the DGP and doctors that based on preliminary findings, it looks like a cardiac arrest. The post-mortem report is awaited.”
On her family’s suspicion of foul play, he said, “The investigation is going on”.
Sonali Phogat, who arrived in Goa on August 22, was taken to St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna after she complained of uneasiness. However, she was declared dead when she was taken to the hospital on Tuesday morning.
The Anjuna Police Station has registered an unnatural death report.
Phogat’s body was sent to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim on Tuesday for a post-mortem examination. The police had requested the forensic department of the hospital to constitute a panel of doctors to conduct the post-mortem.
A two-member panel of doctors is expected to carry out the post-mortem exam Wednesday.
