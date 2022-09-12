Sonali Phogat death: Goa CM Pramod Sawant recommends CBI probe into case

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that the government will hand over the case pertaining to the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“We have decided to hand over the Sonali Phogat investigation to the CBI. We have full faith in our police but people have repeatedly demanded and her daughter has also demanded that the case be handled by the CBI,” Sawant said.

Phogat, 43, whose death is being treated as a case of murder, died in the intervening night of August 22-23, a day after she arrived in Goa. She died after consuming drugs allegedly administered by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh. Sudhir and Sukhwinder are now in police custody.