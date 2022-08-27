scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Sonali Phogat’s death: ‘Drug peddler’, beach shack owner detained

Goa Police said they were detained for questioning as the two accused charged with the murder of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat may have procured the ‘drug’ administered to her from one of them.

Phogat was declared dead on the morning of August 23 when she was taken to the St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna. She arrived in Goa on August 22. (File)

The Goa Police on Saturday detained an alleged drug peddler and the owner of the beach shack that Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat had visited hours before she died.

Police officials said that the two have been detained for questioning as the two accused charged with the murder of Phogat, her personal assistant Sudhir Sangvan and his aide Sukhwinder Singh, may have procured the ‘drug’ administered to Phogat from one of them.

The owner of the beach shack and pub has been detained since the substance was found on his premises.

Police sources said that the duo may face arrest and a separate first information report (FIR) under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act may be registered if their involvement is ascertained.

Meanwhile, Sangvan and Singh, who were placed under arrest on Friday, will be produced before a magistrate in Mapusa on Saturday afternoon, police officials said.

On Friday, the police said that Sangvan and Singh had “forcefully” and “intentionally” given Phogat an “obnoxious chemical substance” in a drink after which she lost control of herself.

Phogat was declared dead on the morning of August 23 when she was taken to the St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna. She arrived in Goa on August 22.

The FIR was filed two days after her death after Phogat’s brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint accusing Sangvan and Singh of bringing Phogat to Goa with the intention to kill her. He said that Phogat’s family was kept in the dark about her visit to Goa.

Dhaka alleged that Sangvan had the motive to kill Phogat because she had learnt that he was behind a theft of over Rs 40 lakh that took place in her Hisar home last year and he also wanted to usurp her property. Her brother-in-law Aman Punia, however, alleged that her death was a “larger conspiracy” and Sangvan and Singh could not have been acting on their own.

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 11:28:03 am
