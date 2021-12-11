After allegations of ‘sex scandal’ against Goa minister, complaint against Congress leader in Bihar

Over a week after Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President (GPCC) Girish Chodankar alleged that a minister in the state government had misused his office and sexually exploited a woman, a complaint has been filed by a woman in Bihar accusing a Congress leader and party workers from South Goa of extortion, sexual harassment and criminal conspiracy.

According to Ugranath Jha, station in-charge of Muffasil police station in Bihar’s Bettiah, the woman had lodged a complaint against a Congress leader from South Goa, three others and two unidentified persons for posting a video and audio of her on social media and accused them of extortion and sexual harassment and offences under the Information Technology Act. While a zero FIR was lodged on Friday, it has been transferred to the Margao Police Station in South Goa, Jha said.

A zero FIR is filed when the alleged offence takes place outside the jurisdiction of the police station where it is reported. The FIR is then forwarded to the concerned police station for investigation.

Abhishek Dhania, Superintendent of Police, South Goa said on Saturday that they had not officially received an FIR that had been reported in sections of the media. He said the legal process will be set in motion after the Goa Police officially receives the FIR.

On November 30, Chodankar had alleged that a minister in the government led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had sexually exploited a woman and claimed to have evidence in the form of a video, audio and WhatsApp chats to prove it. Chodankar had said that he was refraining from naming the minister out of decency so that the families of the woman and the minister, who were not at fault, are protected. He had asked the government to act against the minister by December 15.

Sawant had said earlier this week that while politically motivated allegations were being made ahead of legislative assembly polls, he would not hesitate to take action against anyone if a complaint was filed by a woman. “If anyone has proof or if anyone has faced any assault, they should file a complaint. If the person who has suffered, files a complaint, I will 100 percent take action. So far nobody has filed a complaint. I am simply saying women have rights in this state and if women have faced any assault let them file a complaint and let it be proved. Even if a woman files a complaint, we will carry out a thorough inquiry. Being the home minister, I am firm on this and I’ll sack anyone,” Sawant had said.