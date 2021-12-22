Second Goa BJP MLA quits, says party ‘lost’ without Parrikar

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Vasco, Carlos Almeida, resigned from the party on Tuesday, becoming the second BJP legislator to leave the party ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled early next year.

After submitting his resignation to the Speaker’s office, Almeida told reporters that his exit comes in the backdrop of Daji Salkar, his adversary in 2017 Assembly polls, joining the ruling party.

Almeida said BJP is not the same party after former chief minister Manohar Parrikar’s death. “We are lost without Parrikar. All his loyalists have gone,” he said.

While speculation was rife that he may join TMC, Almeida said he is talks with different parties but has not taken a decision which one he would join.

With Almeida’s exit, BJP has lost two of its sitting MLAs. The strength of Goa Assembly was reduced to 33 from 40. So far, three MLAs from Congress, two from BJP, one from Goa Forward Party and one independent MLA have resigned.