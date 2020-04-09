Russian rescued from flooded Goa cave

The lifeguard spotted the man in a small narrow cave along the shoreline (Image sourced from Drishti Lifeguards) The lifeguard spotted the man in a small narrow cave along the shoreline (Image sourced from Drishti Lifeguards)

A Russian national has been rescued from a cave in Keri, north Goa, where he is believed to have been taking shelter for the last few weeks.

A press statement issued by Drishti Lifeguards reads, “During a routine patrol by the lifeguard stationed at the Keri beach area, lifeguard Girish Talkar spotted a man in a small narrow cave along the shoreline. He seemed to be in obvious distress as the cave was flooding rapidly due to the high tide. The male also appeared to be physically challenged as he was unable to walk.”

The man, identified as Valenti, was then evacuated on a spine board and brought to shore, and later shifted to a hospital in Mapusa. The Russian embassy has now been informed, and efforts are on to understand the situation better, said officials.

Drishti statement meanwhile also adds, “ In the Keri and Morjim area a number of international tourists who are stranded in Goa continue to reside at the beach huts along the shore. Earlier at 12 noon today, locals alerted the police about a party attended by close to 60 foreigners in a forested area at Morjim.”

