Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

RSS doesn’t seek to create pressure groups: Bhagwat

Speaking at a public meeting organised by the RSS here, he said one cannot understand the Sangh from afar, and appealed people to join it as it has the capacity to “take everyone along”.

Mohan Bhagwat (File)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said his organisation produces volunteers who can contribute to the country in many fields but does not seek to create any “pressure group” through them.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by the RSS here, he said one cannot understand the Sangh from afar, and appealed people to join it as it has the capacity to “take everyone along”. RSS volunteers are involved in various social causes at their individual level but that does not mean that the Sangh is a “service organisation”, he said. “The Sangh has given them the thought, due to which they work wherever work is needed, he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 03:01 IST
