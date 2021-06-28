Rs 300 cr allotted by Centre not received: GFP says citing RTI reply

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Sunday said that four months after the Union Finance Minister announced allocation of Rs 300 crore to Goa in the 60th year of its liberation, the state government had not received any of that amount, a Right to Information Act application had revealed.

On December 19, Goa will complete 60 years of its liberation from Portuguese rule.

Sardesai also said the Pramod Sawant-led BJP government was curtailing the Assembly session in July to three days instead of 10 to evade questions on the oxygen crisis in May that, he said, claimed the lives of 80 Covid-19 patients. “This is ridiculous governance. Goa has become a laughingstock,” Sardesai said.

GFP vice-president Durgadas Kamat had filed an RTI application seeking certified copies of all file notings pertaining to Rs 300 crore received from the Union government towards celebration of 60 years of liberation of Goa. In the reply received from the Public Information Office, it was stated that the finance department of the state had received no funds till date.

Meanwhile, as the Goa government extended the state-level curfew till July 5, CM Sawant said that the government will urge the High Court to allow entry of people who had received both shots of vaccine against Covid-19 into Goa.

At present, after directions from the High Court of Bombay at Goa, the government has mandated any test approved by ICMR including RT-PCR or the Rapid Antigen Test for those entering Goa from other states. The Goa government has also facilitated RAT at the state borders in its vigil against the Delta plus variant.

Allowing fully vaccinated individuals into Goa without testing could lead to problems, Sardesai said. “Why should these issues not be discussed in the Assembly? If double vaccinated people can be allowed in the state, why can’t double vaccinated legislators hold a session of the Assembly for 10 days?” he said.