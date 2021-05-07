Retired Bombay HC judge sworn in as new Lokayukta of Goa

Former judge of the Bombay High Court Justice A H Joshi was sworn in as the Lokayukta of Goa on Friday. Maharashtra and Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to Joshi from Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Joshi, a retired judge of the Bombay High Court and former chairman of the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal, takes charge as Lokayukta, almost eight months after the last Lokayukta in Goa retired from his service, after being dejected and disenchanted by the state government’s inaction on 21 of his reports.

The former Lokayukta Justice (retd) Prafulla Kumar Misra, who retired in September, 2020, had said at the time of his departure that that the Act in Goa was toothless. “Why should public money be spent for nothing? If the Lokayukta Act is being thrown into the dustbin with such force, then it’s better to abolish the Lokayukta,” retired Justice Misra had then said.

On Janaury 27, the Goa Legislative Assembly passed the Goa Lokayukta Amendment Bill after which the opposition accused the BJP government in the state of severely diluting the powers of the anti-corruption authority. The Bill was proposed by Sawant, who also holds the vigilance portfolio.