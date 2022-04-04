Refurbished Naval aviation museum in Goa dedicated to aviation enthusiasts

The refurbished Naval Aviation Museum at Dabolim, in Goa, was dedicated to aviation enthusiasts on Monday by Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area. In its new avatar, the museum takes its visitors on a journey of naval aviation with enhanced features and newly-upgraded facilities.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Navy said, “The museum is one-of-a-kind in Asia and has been suggested to be among the top five places to visit in Goa. It has won the ‘Travellers Choice Award’ by Trip Advisor in 2020. Started with a humble collection of eight aircraft in 1998, it has grown over the years, adding a wide variety of aircraft and other exhibits, and portraying the historic feats of naval aviation through slick audio-visual aids.”

Visitors can record their memories at ‘Vyuha’, the selfie corner and enjoy a panoramic view of the parked aircraft from ‘Kshitij’, the viewing gallery. (Express Photo) Visitors can record their memories at ‘Vyuha’, the selfie corner and enjoy a panoramic view of the parked aircraft from ‘Kshitij’, the viewing gallery. (Express Photo)

Chronicling the transformation of naval aviation over the years, the museum’s curated facilities include ‘Adhvan’ – a timeline history of naval aviation, ‘Adwitiya’ – a glimpse of air stations and squadrons of the Indian Navy, ‘Sashakt’ – a peek into aviation support units and ‘Vimaan’ – an elegant collection of contemporary and vintage aircraft models, the Navy said.

While the wall named ‘The First, The Legends’ celebrates trend-setters, ‘Drishti’ is a pictorial representation of air operations in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. There is a wall dedicated to ‘Goa Liberation’ as well.

The museum has ramps to assist the movement of differently-abled visitors, other amenities include Glass Cockpit Café, souvenir shop and dedicated parking space. Visitors can record their memories at ‘Vyuha’, the selfie corner and enjoy a panoramic view of the parked aircraft from ‘Kshitij’, the viewing gallery.

“For the aviation enthusiast, the Virtual Reality Corner provides a never-before thrill of a flying experience,” the Navy’s statement read.