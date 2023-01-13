Row over railway line: Velsao residents fume as Goa administration, RVNL authorities miss site inspection

Tensions flared up once again in Velsao village in South Goa on Friday as the team of government officials scheduled to carry out a site inspection for the ongoing sidetracking work for a 260-m long track by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) skipped the meeting with the residents.

Angered by this, residents marched to another site of RVNL construction to stop the ongoing work before police intervened and threatened them with arrest for interfering with official work.

Earlier, at 11am, at least 200 residents from homes along the existing railway track connecting Vasco Da Gama with the Central Railways gathered at the site of the construction along with residents of neighbouring village of Cansaulim, and Fatorda near Margaon in South Goa.

These residents have been staging protests for the past 11 days due to RVNL’s construction work. On Wednesday, they did not allow RVNL employees to enter the premises of the construction site, which, residents claim, is private property.

However, the RVNL have refuted the residents claims, stating that construction as well as access point were all government-owned property.

Following the protests, the Goa police had announced a joint site inspection on Friday morning during which the Deputy Collector of Goa along with RVNL officials were supposed to be present to speak to the residents. Meanwhile, construction work was halted.

On Friday, residents, including senior citizens and children, gathered in large numbers amid police presence at the site. However, the team of officials did not arrive until 12.45 pm. After Deputy Superintendent of Police for Mormugaon, Salim Shaikh, contacted the deputy collector, he was told that the team would not come, and that an inspection would be scheduled on another day.

Xavier Gracias, 70, a resident of Velsao, said, “The authorities who were supposed to visit did not even care to inform us that they have changed their plans.”

Residents then marched to another site of RVNL construction where a retaining wall is being built a few 100 meters from the existing Railway track. Here, they were joined by other protesters living in nearby houses. They attempted to refill the pit dug by RVNL but were stopped by the police.

A senior police official from the Verna Police station said, “The residents can approach court and get a stop work notice… Until then, the police cannot let them interfere with the work.”

RVNL officers told The Indian Express that a team of engineers was on standby awaiting the team from the office of the deputy collector to join them.

Ravishekhar Nipanikar, the Deputy Collector of Mormugaon, said: “The office of the deputy collector was scheduled to visit, not me as the deputy collector himself. Can I go attend to every single protest happening across this jurisdiction by leaving all my work aside?”

Nipanikar said, “There are women in my team who express fear that they do not want to walk into an antagonistic crowd…We cannot subject my staff to law and order situation.”

Orville Dourado Rodriques, founder of Goencho Ekvott, a Velsao-based NGO at the forefront of the protests, said, “The fact that they have missed the inspection shows they have no explanation for what they are doing, and they are scared to face the residents with answers.”