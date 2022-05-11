On cancelling clearance to railway double tracking in Goa, SC points to effects on biodiversity and ecology

Setting aside the clearance granted by the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for the railway double-tracking project passing through Goa’s protected area and a wildlife sanctuary, the Supreme Court Monday observed that the Ministry of Railways or Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) “had failed to provide any substantial basis for the requirement of doubling the railway line by addressing the impact which it would have on the habitat and the damage that it would cause to the environment.”

In its 25-page order, the apex court held that the RVNL had attempted to justify its decision on the ground that there is a likelihood that the requirement for coal and other raw materials would be doubled in the future and the double-tracking of the 26 km railway track between Castle Rock in Karnataka and Kulem in Goa was “very much essential” for transportation of these goods. The court noted that the RVNL had relied on a parliamentary clarification of February 2 and a letter from the Union Ministry of Power to argue that there is no likelihood of a shift from a coal-based economy.

The Centrally Empowered Committee (CEC) appointed by the SC, had, in April 2021, recommended revocation of the permission granted by the Standing Committee for NBWL for doubling the railway line passing through the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats from Tinaighat-Castlerock in Karnataka to Kulem in Goa involving 120.875 hectares of land, stating that such a permission was in violation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and an order dated October 5, 2015.

“We are in agreement with the CEC that the requirement of coal can be met by utilising the Krishnapatnam port which is a viable alternative for transportation of coal. The said suggestion would also prevent the degradation of the Western Ghats,” the apex court said. The RVNL had told the court that doubling the railway line would be a game-changer in the economic development of the Southwestern part of India.

The proposed doubling track would be at a distance of 5.8 metres from the existing railway track. It had informed the CEC that 51.48 hectares of land had been requisitioned for diversion and the new alignment (doubling track) would have seven major and 74 minor bridges and 23 tunnels.

“As a major portion of the project of doubling 342 km railway line was completed, the approval granted by NBWL should not be interfered with,” the RVNL had stated. Apart from the Goa Foundation, which had moved court opposing the railway double-tracking, the CEC had received representations from a number of people from various walks of life opposing the projects cutting through the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary and the Mollem National Park. Protests against the project in November 2020 had shaped the ‘Save Mollem’ campaign in Goa.

A bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao, Justice B R Gavai, and Justice Aniruddha Bose observed that the landscape through which the railway line was proposed to pass was an important tiger corridor, connecting Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The report prepared by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for the viability of the project was only for the Karnataka part of the project and not for Goa.

“The Standing Committee of NBWL ought to have sought for a report from NTCA on the Goa part of the project before granting approval for the doubling of the railway line between Castle Rock to Kulem in view of the fact that it is an important tiger corridor where instances of killing of tigers have been reported,” the SC said in its order. The judges also said that a detailed study undertaken by NTCA on the viability of the project for the Goa part “is essential in view of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary being an important tiger corridor”.

The court said, “Even according to NTCA, an independent and detailed assessment of the cumulative impact of the project for the entire stretch from Tinaighat to Kulem has to be undertaken. The impact of the increase of section capacity by 2.5 times than by doubling the railway line in comparison to the single line along with increased mobility on wildlife problems in terms of sound pollution, vibrations etc.

has not been taken into account by the Standing Committee of NBWL while recommending the project.” The court also said that the RVNL had proposed to construct underpasses or overbridges at identified locations of track crossings by wild animals to ensure safe crossings of tracks by animals. CEC in its report submitted that it had noticed during the site visit that it was not possible to construct any sort of under-passes at the location.

“Therefore, the mitigation measure proposed to be undertaken by RVNL is not clear,” it observed. While setting aside the clearance granted by the NBWL, the top court, however, said, “This will not preclude the RVNL to carry out a detailed analysis on the impact of the proposed project on the biodiversity and ecology of the protected areas under the wildlife sanctuary…. and then submit a fresh proposal to the Standing Committee of NBWL.”