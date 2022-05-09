Rail double tracking in Goa: SC may decide on CEC recommendations today

The Supreme Court is likely to decide the case related to the recommendations of the Centrally Empowered Committee (CEC) regarding the doubling of the railway track between Castle Rock in Karnataka and Kulem in Goa on Monday.

In April 2021, the CEC appointed by the top court had shot down the key rail expansion project in Goa and recommended crucial changes to two other projects — a highway and a power transmission line — in the state.

These projects had been cleared by the Centre in 2020 despite red flags being raised at various levels since they would cut through the Bhagwan Mahaveer Wildlife Sanctuary (BMWS) and the Mollem National Park (MNP) in south Goa.

In its report dated April 23, 2021, the CEC had said it did not find any justification in doubling the railway track from Castle Rock to Kulem as it “would destroy the fragile ecosystem of the Western Ghats, which was an internationally recognised biodiversity hotspot and also one of the most important wildlife corridors of the country”.

Based on an application filed by NGO Goa Foundation, the CEC also recommended that the alignment of the Goa-Tanmar Transmission Project for lying of electric lines for additional 400 KV feed to Goa be redrawn and modified along the existing 220 KV line. This would “help in saving the precious forest cover and wildlife in the ecologically fragile and biodiversity rich Western Ghats”, the CEC stated.

The Supreme Court on April 7 had accepted the recommendation of the CEC to utilise the existing 220 KV powerline alignment in Goa, instead of cutting down fresh forest cover, to lay a new 400 KV line as part of the ambitious Goa-Tamnar Transmission Project.

A three-judge Bench of Justice L Nageswara Rao, B R Gavai and Aniruddha Bose accepted the proposal made by the CEC in its April 23, 2021, report. The committee had said the move would “help in saving the precious forest cover and wildlife in the ecologically fragile and biodiversity rich Western Ghats”.

On July 3, 2020, the linear three projects were cleared by the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL), which said the Goa State Wild Life Board (GSWLB) had “recommended the proposals in its meetings”.

The three projects were met with strong opposition from environmentalists and locals that, in 2020, gave shape to the ‘Save Mollem’ campaign protesting the felling of trees in the Mollem National Park and the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary in south Goa.

In its 110-page report, the CEC asked the Supreme Court to consider revoking the permission granted by the SC-NBWL for the railway double-tracking project. It said the “project will only be marginally enhancing the capacity of the most inefficient section of the Railway Network passing through ecologically sensitive and bio-diversity rich Tiger Reserve, Two Wildlife Sanctuaries and a National Park”.

The CEC had observed that “the estimate of projected increase in traffic from Karnataka to Goa furnished by the railways is not based on facts and is without any sound reasoning and as statistics show mostly includes empty rakes returning to Goa and that despite the change in policy on import of coal the same has not been reflected in the projected traffic from Goa to Karnataka”.

Data from the South Western Railway, the CEC noted, show that coal from Goa and Krishnapatnam Ports (Andhra Pradesh) forms about 92 per cent and 62 per cent, respectively, of the goods traffic movement to the hinterland in Karnataka.

It also stated that during its site visit to Mormugao Port Trust, and as confirmed by the Railways in their response to the CEC, “recently revised government policy does not support import of coal and the new policy encourages use of indigenously mined coal”.

“The increased number of trains and wider openings through the ecologically sensitive Western Ghats for laying the track will further fragment the habitat and will make the movement of wildlife across the railway line difficult and dangerous and is bound to result in high casualties among the wildlife,” the CEC had said.