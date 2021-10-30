Rahul Gandhi to arrive in Goa on Saturday

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Goa on Saturday as the state is gripped with hectic political activity ahead of legislative assembly polls expected in February 2022. This will be Gandhi’s first visit to the state since the poll season rang in.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also has engagements in Goa until Saturday afternoon, will wrap up her three-day visit to the state on Saturday evening.

Gandhi will also be meeting fisherfolk and people affected by the mining ban. He will then attend a Congress workers convention at the S P Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigaon.