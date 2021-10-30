‘Don’t want Goa to become coal hub; must protect environment at all costs,’ says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with fisherfolk in Velsao on Saturday during his first visit to the state since the poll season began. Highlighting the need to protect livelihoods as well as the environment, the Congress leader said he would not allow the coastal state to turn into a “coal hub”.

“As far as I am concerned, the most important thing that Goa has is the environment and that has to be protected at all cost,” he said. “We are protecting the environment for everyone.”

He also noted the ill-effects of Goa turning into a “coal hub”. “We are very clear that we do not want Goa to be a coal hub, when it does not benefit Goa to be a coal hub and that goes for a lot of environmental destruction that is taking place here,” the Congress leader added.

Later in the day, Gandhi will also be meeting communities affected by the mining ban.

He will then attend a Congress workers convention at the S P Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigaon. His visit to the coastal state comes ahead of hectic political activity ahead of legislative assembly polls expected in February 2022.

“We fought elections in Chhattisgarh and promised to waive the loan of farmers and we did it. You can go and confirm it in Punjab, Karnataka also. Whatever goes in our manifesto is a guarantee, not only a promise,” Gandhi said on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who also has engagements in Goa until Saturday afternoon, will wrap up her three-day visit to the state on Saturday evening.