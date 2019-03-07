Probe Goa, Manohar Parrikar ‘link’, says Congress

Toggle Menu
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

The Congress’s Goa unit Wednesday demanded a probe into the audio tape of a purported conversation between state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and a journalist in which the minister allegedly said CM Manohar Parrikar mentioned during a Cabinet meeting in December last year that documents related to Rafale deal are in his bedroom.

State Congress chief Girish Chodankar told the media: “One (Goa) Cabinet minister has said the CM has claimed all these (Rafale) files are in his bedroom; that audio was out. But almost one-and-a-half months (later), no one has filed a police complaint. That means what they are saying in SC has a link with Goa, and that audio…” Rane had maintained the tape was doctored, and Parrikar had denied any such conversation during the meet.

