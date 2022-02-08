Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: AAP, TMC in Goa to expand, can’t give stable govt

In Goa, a week ahead of the February 14 Legislative Assembly polls, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that parties like the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that have “come from outside” were not in the state for development but to “expand their parties”.

“… The AAP and the TMC cannot give you a stable government… They have come from outside. They have come here to expand their party… they are not here to make Goa progress. All the parties that come to destablise your government, those that come from outside cannot run Goa,” Priyanka said on Monday, addressing a public rally in St Cruz assembly constituency.

The Congress is contesting the upcoming assembly poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP). While the Congress has fielded candidates in 37 of the 40 constituencies, the GFP is contesting the remaining three.

On Monday, Priyanka campaigned in Majorda, Nuvem and Navelim in South Goa and St Andre, St Cruz, Cumbharjua and Panaji in North Goa.

She said that the conversation between the people and political parties has to be about development, about addressing unemployment and said that the people should make them responsible. “The conversation should not be filled with negativity where one ideology tells women what to wear… It is redefining your religions for you. That is not what it should be.”

The Congress leader said that the party had declared in its manifesto that it would scrap the three linear projects cutting through the Mollem National Park that would entail hacking of hundreds of trees.“You can see from these three projects what this entire [BJP] government stands for. There is not a single Goan beneficiary … All they are doing is to remain in power and to benefit their friends who are big business people,”