Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM today; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh to attend

Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who will take charge as the Chief Minister of Goa for the second time, will take oath in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence on Monday like his counterparts in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where the BJP won in the recent Assembly elections. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium in Taleigao at 11 am.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

More than 10,000 people are likely to attend the event at the stadium, and the swearing-in ceremony will also be broadcast across the coastal state through various news channels.

After reviewing the preparations at the stadium along with state BJP leaders on Sunday, Sawant said top party leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, will attend the ceremony. Chief Ministers of 10 states, including Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai, will also attend the event, he said.

While there are 12 ministerial berths in the Goa government, Sawant said a decision on how many ministers will take oath on Monday had not been taken yet.

While ministers in the previous government Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho and Nilesh Cabral are tipped to return to Sawant’s Cabinet, the BJP has an arduous task before it ensuring representation to Goa’s 12 talukas, its different castes and religions.

Former chief minister Ravi Naik, who left the Congress to join the BJP ahead of the polls, is also expected to find a place in the ministry since he is a leader from the Bhandari community, the largest Hindu group in Goa that comes under the OBC category.

In the recently concluded state polls, the BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have extended support to the BJP.

Sawant (48) is an MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa. He was elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly when the BJP formed its government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar in 2017.

He was sworn-in as the chief minister for the first time in March 2019 after Parrikar’s death.

Sawant, an Ayurveda medical practitioner, was at the helm when the coastal state faced the COVID-19 pandemic along with other parts of the country.