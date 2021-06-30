Pramod Sawant govt ‘bravely’ battling Covid-19, have full faith in his leadership: Goa BJP

The Goa BJP that held the state executive meeting on Tuesday adopted a political resolution and appreciated the Pramod Sawant government for “bravely” battling the Covid-19 pandemic and “raising the health infrastructure and other medical facilities” in the state.

The BJP also said that it may go alone in the upcoming legislative assembly polls expected in February-March 2022 and so far no alliance was on the cards.

The BJP State Executive, in its resolution, also commended many decisions of the state government including the announcement of Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to be paid to families of economically weaker sections who may have lost a breadwinner to Covid-19 and the one-time grant of Rs 5,000 to weaker sections of society whose businesses suffered due to the lockdown and curfew in the state to control Covid-19 infection.

The political resolution, however, comes a day after the High Court of Bombay at Goa said in an order in PILs pertaining to the Covid-19 management in the state that there “were serious issues relating to the supply of oxygen at the Goa Medical College” in May. The court on Monday said, “Some lessons will have to be learned from the unfortunate events of May 2021, so that the numerous causalities that arose, especially at GMC, may not have been in vain.”

The statistics issued by the state government indicate that out of the total number of 3013 (as of June 24) Covid-19 related deaths in Goa, almost 1,481 deaths took place in May, the court said. The statistics revealed that almost 740 deaths took place at the Goa Medical College, that catered to most of the critical patients in the state.

The BJP’s resolution on Tuesday also stated: “The State Executive of the BJP condemns the machinations and false propaganda against the BJP government and expresses its full confidence in the leadership and the performance of the government led by Dr Pramod Sawant.”

The state executive meeting was attended by senior party leaders including ministers, former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar and Utpal Parrikar, son of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said on Tuesday that with assembly elections coming up in the state, there may be many aspiring candidates who may want to contest the 40 seats in the state through the party but candidates will be named only after the Parliamentary Board of the party in Delhi approves the names.