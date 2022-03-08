In Delhi to meet PM Modi, CM Pramod Sawant says BJP will form govt in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Tuesday that he felt confident the BJP will form the next government in the state. Sawant is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.

“I had not met the PM after the election, so I am meeting him just to discuss how the election was. There are exit polls coming, what our surveys say, to give him a detailed idea of what can happen, about government formation… We are fully confident that the BJP will get a full majority and form the government. If we fall short of a seat or two, there are Independents who can win and support us,” Sawant told reporters.

The state unit of the BJP also held a meeting with the party’s election agents on Monday.

Certain exit polls, as well as political observers in the state, have predicted that Goa may once again have a hung Assembly with no single party winning the majority, with at least 21 seats, on its own.

Pollsters have predicted a dead-heat race with none projecting a comfortable victory for the ruling BJP or the Congress. Most polls have predicted that the AAP could win a couple of seats. Incidentally, one poll (ABP-C Voter) projected that the Trinamool Congress would win five to nine seats, in which case the party would find itself playing the role of kingmaker.

In the 40-member House, the Congress had emerged the single largest party in 2017, winning 17 seats, but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP, which had won three seats each, besides two Independents.