Power minister now ill, Goa govt fights ‘political vacuum’ charges

WITH Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar away for four months now due to illness, the BJP government found itself fighting fresh charges of a political vacuum on Tuesday after its second-in-command Francis D’Souza proceeded on long leave and its Power Minister, Pandurang Madkaikar, fell ill, suffering a brain stroke.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced on Tuesday that Madkaikar had suffered the stroke while in Mumbai on a visit and undergone an operation. He would be kept under observation for the next 72 hours, said Rane, adding that the operation had been successful.

With the Opposition calling for a “full-fledged CM” and a “working government”, the BJP-led coalition is now eagerly waiting for a phone call on June 16. “The US doctors are expected to do the final official review on the CM’s return to India. This will also be when they take a review of his health status, and the progress he has made. Everything will be clear on June 16,” said a top BJP leader.

In the absence of the CM, D’Souza, the Urban Development Minister, as the BJP’s representative in the three-member Cabinet Advisory Committee appointed to take all the important decisions, was the seniormost MLA in the BJP after Parrikar. The other members of the panel, whose initial tenure was till June 30, are BJP coalition partners Vijay Sardesai (Goa Forward) and Sudin Dhavlikar (Maharashtra Gomantak Party).

Before proceeding on a month-long “vacation” to Portugal, D’Souza said he was leaving his portfolios to Parrikar. The Congress has denounced this as a “mockery”, given that the ailing CM, who is anyway away, already holds big-ticket portfolios such as Home, Finance and Education.

While Rane said he had “no update” on D’Souza’s vacation, and was waiting for Parrikar’s word on it, Sardesai, the Town and Country Planning Minister, insisted that D’Souza’s absence “should not affect the functioning of the committee”. About the timing of the minister’s leave, Sardesai said, “He decided to see the world and wanted a vacation. I have resisted a vacation as I have additional responsibilities now.”

Power Minister Madkaikar’s illness also comes at an inopportune time for the BJP government. The ministry is battling an embarrassing controversy with the Opposition accusing the Power Department of redesigning a high-transmission line to help a real-estate builder. The department did not provide for backups as it carried out the work, in the process leaving entire North Goa blacked out for a week.

Seizing the opportunity, the Congress has planned a series of protests and events against the “government paralysis”, and has been holding press meets weekly on the matter. The party is also studying the law to see if they can petition the President on the “unprecedented situation” of a CM remaining absent for so long. The party’s Goa chief, Girish Chodankar, said that while they sympathised with Parrikar, “No one is indispensable. Cabinet meetings have stopped and it’s over a hundred days that anyone has heard anything factual about the CM, or the state’s administration.”

Brushing off the Congress protests, a senior BJP leader said, “The CM even now runs the government and remains updated through emails and calls to the chief secretary and DGP.” This Sunday, several local journalists received calls from Parrikar himself and, party sources said, he would be calling a set of five every day from now on. In his phone calls, the CM is talking about his treatment, assuring that he is in the loop on all political developments, and hinting at a return date.

