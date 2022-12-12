PM: Traditional medicine sector growing, gaining global attention

Underlining that the sector of traditional medicine is “expanding continuously”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the stakeholders to take full advantage of every possibility unfolding in the sector.

On Sunday, Modi inaugurated three national Ayush institutes — All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa, National Institute of Unani Medicine (NIUM), Ghaziabad, and National Institute of Homeopathy (NIH) in Delhi and Panaji.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, Modi said the three institutes will further strengthen research and international collaborations in traditional medicine. The three Ayush institutes have been developed at a cost of about Rs 970 crore and they will increase the intake of students by around 400, along with the addition of about 500 hospital beds.

The PM highlighted the new opportunities in the field of Ayurveda, including the farming of herbs, manufacturing and supply of Ayush medicines and digital services. “There is a huge scope for Ayush startups. About 40,000 MSMEs are active in the Ayush sector. The Ayush industry, which was about Rs 20,000 crore eight years ago, has reached about Rs 1.5 lakh crore today. This means there has been seven times growth in 7-8 years,” Modi said.

“A whole new sector of agriculture is opening up for our farmers. Thousands and lakhs of new jobs will be created for the youth in this,” he said.

The Prime Minister said more than 30 countries of the world have given recognition to Ayurveda as a traditional system of medicine. “Ayurveda goes beyond treatment and promotes wellness…(We need) more sustained work to ensure wider recognition of Ayurveda,” Modi said. He highlighted that India is “moving forward” in the direction of forming a ‘National Ayush Research Consortium’. “Data from about 40,000 research studies are available so far, and during the corana period, we had about 150 specific research studies related to Ayush,” Modi said.

Modi also stressed the need to “continuously work towards the documentation of data-based evidence”. “We had Ayurveda’s results as well as effects in our favour, but we were lagging behind in terms of evidence. Our medical data, research, and journals have to be brought together to verify every claim on modern scientific parameters,” Modi said while pointing out to the creation of an Ayush Research Portal for evidence-based research data.