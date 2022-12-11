PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Mopa International Airport in Goa, names it after former CM Manohar Parrikar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the greenfield international airport at Mopa in North Goa, during his visit to the coastal state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the new airport would be named Manohar International Airport as a tribute to former Goa Chief Minister (late) Manohar Parrikar.

The state-of-the-art airport in Mopa will significantly improve connectivity as well as boost tourism in Goa. https://t.co/rY9M4OY6Z5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said: “I am happy that this airport terminal has been named after my dear friend Manohar ji, Manohar ji will now be in the memory of everyone who comes here through this airport.”

He also targeted the previous governments, saying they had adopted a vote bank approach for decades instead of finding what people needed in terms of public amenities.

Mentioning that the airport was planned when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was in power, PM Modi said that the successive governments, however, neglected the work. “When our government came to power in 2014, it worked fast for this. I myself laid its foundation stone and today this airport is in front of all of you.”

He further stated: “Today, the country is working with modern thinking and we can see its results. After independence, air travel was limited to big cities but we have connected it to small cities. About 72 new airports have been built in the country in the last eight years.”

Claiming that India has become the third-largest aviation market in the world today, the Prime Minister said: “The manner in which the UDAN scheme made air travel easier for the middle class, should actually be a subject of research by a university. When the power of a country increases, the world will be more attracted towards it.”

The Mopa airport in North Goa is the second international airport in the coastal state apart from the existing airport at Dabolim, which is operated as a city enclave from Indian naval air station INS Hansa, news agency PTI reported. The foundation stone for the airport at Mopa was laid by PM Modi in 2016.

The first phase of the airport will be able to handle 44 lakh passenger movement every year.

(With inputs from PTI)