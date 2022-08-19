scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

PM congratulates Goa for becoming first state to be ‘Har Ghar Jal-certified’

Speaking on the government’s Jal Jeevan Abhiyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says 10 crore rural households in India have piped water connections today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addresses the 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' under Jal Jeevan Mission, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated the Goa government for becoming the first state to be ‘Har Ghar Jal-certified’, which means that every household in the state had a piped water connection. In a virtual address, he said that the Union Territories of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu too had achieved the feat.

“Today, 10 crore rural households of the country have been connected to piped clean water facilities. This is a big success of the government’s campaign to deliver water to every household. This is a great example of sabka prayas (everyone’s efforts),” Modi said. He said that the Jal Jeevan Abhiyan was not just a government scheme, but a scheme run by the community, for the community. He said that many states will join Goa in achieving this mission soon.

The Har Ghar Jal Utsav under the Jal Jeevan Mission was held in Panaji and attended by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. “Goa has been taking the lead in various missions of the country,” the Prime Minister said.

Also Read |Jal Jeevan mission: A Maharashtra village holds a lesson for the rest of India

“This is a matter of pride for the people of Goa,” Sawant said, congratulating various government departments that “worked continuously through the two years of Covid”. The coastal state of Goa has a population of about 15 lakh.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...Premium
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a sp...
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...Premium
Hamid Karzai: ‘After Taliban takeover, I told Indian envoy not to l...
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain PlatformPremium
Experts Explain: An India Blockchain Platform

The Prime Minister said that in the last eight years, his government had done much more work than what was done in the preceding 70 years.

“There were about 16 crore rural households in the country that had to depend on outside sources for water. We could not have left such a large population of the village fighting for this basic need. That is why 3 years ago I had announced from the Red Fort that every house would get piped water. Rs 3.60 lakh crore is being spent on this campaign,” the Prime Minister said.

Also Read |Interstate drug peddler from Goa held in Hyderabad

“Despite the interruptions caused by the biggest epidemic of 100 years, the pace of this campaign did not slow down. The result of this continuous effort is that in just 3 years, the country has done more than double the work done in seven decades. This is an example of the same human-centred development which I talked about this time from the Red Fort,” PM Modi added.

Advertisement

“It is true that to form a government, one does not have to work that hard as one has to work to build a country. We have all chosen to work for nation building. That is why we are working on the challenges of the present and the future. Those who do not care about the country, are not bothered about spoiling the present or future of the country. Such people can definitely talk big, but can never work with a big vision for water,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

PM Modi said that women, who earlier suffered silently on account of water-related problems, have been among the main beneficiaries of the programme as piped water connections have saved their time and families have been protected from diseases caused by contaminated water.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Modi said, rests on four pillars – people’s participation, stakeholder participation, political will, and optimum utilisation of resources. “Local people and Gram Sabhas and other institutions of local governance have been given an unprecedented role in the campaign. Local women are trained for water testing and are members of ‘Paani Samitis’,” the Prime Minister said.

Advertisement

Achieving more in seven years than what was achieved in the last seven decades, the Prime Minister said, indicated political will. “Optimum utilisation of resources is reflected in synergising with schemes like MGNREGA. Saturation of piped water will also eliminate possibility of any discrimination,” he added. In his virtual address, Modi also referred to the use of technology like geo-tagging of water assets and internet-based solutions for water supply and quality control.

First published on: 19-08-2022 at 03:58:42 pm
Next Story

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose to star in Prime Video, Blumhouse’s House of Spoils

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

3

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

4

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

5

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: The vulnerabilities in Apple that India's IT Minister has flag...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union C...
Newsmaker | AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodi...
Newsmaker | AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodi...
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals
Gadkari out, Fadnavis in

How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signals

Premium
BSF jawan killed in ambush by insurgents near India-Bangladesh border

BSF jawan killed in ambush by insurgents near India-Bangladesh border

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces biggest test since IPO dud

Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma faces biggest test since IPO dud

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Why is swine flu surging in Maharashtra? What are the symptoms?

Buying a new phone? 5 things to keep in mind, with 5G support

Buying a new phone? 5 things to keep in mind, with 5G support

Rainwater globally contaminated for human consumption: Study

Rainwater globally contaminated for human consumption: Study

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail
ICYMI

Why the 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case have walked out of jail

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement