People gave me strength to face trying times: Manohar Parrikar on pancreatic ailment

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who returned home from the US last month after undergoing a three-month-long treatment for his pancreatic ailment, today said people from across the country gave him the strength to face the trying times.

Replying to a question during an on-stage interaction after the inauguration of Goa IT Day here today, he said, “I am a very optimistic person. I am not pessimistic. If I decide something then I have a strong will.” “And most important is the strength given to me by people of the state and across India,” he said.

Parrikar said he got many ‘get well soon’ wishes, “which means people must have prayed in so many places”. “That is also a strength,” he added.

In February, Parrikar was initially admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with mild pancreatitis. He was discharged after a few days and returned to Goa to present the budget. In the first week of March, he went to the US for treatment and returned to India last month.

